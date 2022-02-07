Contrasting Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alithya Group and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.23, indicating a potential upside of 48.54%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $36.57, indicating a potential upside of 171.91%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.73 -$13.14 million ($0.14) -20.36 Vimeo $283.22 million 7.85 -$50.63 million N/A N/A

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.37% -8.17% -3.93% Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72%

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

