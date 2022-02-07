Contrasting Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) and The Competition

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 1100 3204 2672 82 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 61.30%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million $10.73 million 9.72 Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors $12.61 billion $1.80 billion 11.37

Freedom Bank of Virginia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Freedom Bank of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 21.71% 11.04% 0.90%

Summary

Freedom Bank of Virginia rivals beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

