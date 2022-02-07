Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $9,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $5.12 on Monday, hitting $514.65. 20,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,167. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

