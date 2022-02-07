Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is Discovery Value Fund’s 7th Largest Position

Discovery Value Fund reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,785 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for about 3.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.65% of Coupa Software worth $105,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.57.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $129.79 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.55 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

