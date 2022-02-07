Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.20% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.63. 672,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,330. Coursera has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,446 shares of company stock worth $5,152,057.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 857,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.