Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Lowered to $38.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.63. 672,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50. Coursera has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,722,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,057 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Coursera by 93.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 23,149.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 362.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 16,371.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

