Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 917,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.