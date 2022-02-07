CPChain (CPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00263198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006624 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000923 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

