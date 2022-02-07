Cream Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Cream has a market capitalization of $20,165.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.81 or 0.99229251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00073491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00262639 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00161620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00329884 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.