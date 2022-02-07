Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €14.70 at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.
Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. 107,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,596. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
