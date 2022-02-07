Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €14.70 at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.40) to €14.70 ($16.52) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. 107,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,596. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.