Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,335 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.44.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,413. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

