Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Globe Life worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of GL opened at $103.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.