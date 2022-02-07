Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Brunswick worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $90.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

