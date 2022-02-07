Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

