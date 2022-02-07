Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,482 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of First American Financial worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First American Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

FAF stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

