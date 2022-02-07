Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $304.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

CMI traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $226.54. 1,267,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Amundi acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

