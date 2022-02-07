Credit Suisse Group Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $185.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Aptiv stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17,533.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

