Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.75

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 504562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
