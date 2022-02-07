Critical Review: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) versus Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bandwidth alerts:

This table compares Bandwidth and Celerity Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 4.42 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -38.15 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celerity Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -2.9, indicating that its stock price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bandwidth and Celerity Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 2 6 0 2.75 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $128.60, indicating a potential upside of 113.34%.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Celerity Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Celerity Solutions Company Profile

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.