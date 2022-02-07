Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.80. 863,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 299,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.
The company has a market capitalization of C$498.13 million and a PE ratio of -40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Crius Energy Unt Company Profile (TSE:KWH.UN)
