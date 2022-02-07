Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 4.7%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 1,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 531,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $816.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

