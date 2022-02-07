Crown Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $990,994.80 and $1,878.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,300.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00768481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00230676 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,003,288 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

