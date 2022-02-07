Crowns Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

