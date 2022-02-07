Cryptex Finance Price Tops $7.69 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.69 or 0.00017428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00107980 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.