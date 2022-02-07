Crypto Sports 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $573.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $121,426.27 and approximately $573.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 194.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.