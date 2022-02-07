Cryptonovae 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,858.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $16,858.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07160851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.53 or 0.99565931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006533 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,064,886 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

