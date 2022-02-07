CryptoSoul 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,649.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $827,356.32 and approximately $1,649.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00203287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00402158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00069006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

