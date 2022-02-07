CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $323,194,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $43,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $32,987,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

