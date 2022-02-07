CUE Protocol Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $97,348.07 and $39.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $12.78 or 0.00028845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00050835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.33 or 0.07148482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.95 or 0.99892058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006586 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.