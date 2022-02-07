Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI opened at $228.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.72. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

