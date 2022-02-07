Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $304.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.50.

CMI stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,040. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.64. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

