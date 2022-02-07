CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.40% of CyberArk Software worth $86,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

