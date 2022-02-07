CyberMiles Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $292,010.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,154.06 or 0.99628892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00074319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00304514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00028077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002061 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001477 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

