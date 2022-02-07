Cyclone Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $78,485.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.31 or 0.00336969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,739 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

