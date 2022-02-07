D.R. Horton, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

DHI opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.