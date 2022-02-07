D.R. Horton, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

DHI opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

