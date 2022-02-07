DA Davidson Comments on Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a report released on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CSTR stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

