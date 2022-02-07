DA Davidson Comments on The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

