Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,652 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 129,117 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $16.20 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

