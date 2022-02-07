Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,331 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 181,158 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.