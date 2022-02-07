Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after buying an additional 121,266 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $200.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average is $257.90. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

