Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $146.67 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

