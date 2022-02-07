Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

