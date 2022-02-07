Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,919 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 148,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

