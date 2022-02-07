Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

