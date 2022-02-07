Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $117.17 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

