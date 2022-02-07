Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $38.28 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

