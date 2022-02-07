Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

