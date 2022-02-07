Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,998 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

