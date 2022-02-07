Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after buying an additional 311,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after buying an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 368,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

