Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

DAC stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.38. 674,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. Danaos has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Danaos alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 94.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Danaos by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Danaos by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.